Sylus Ayden Shope
Maynardville - Sylus Ayden Shope - age 2 month of Maynardville, was called home to join the angels on January 17, 2020. Although his time was too short on this earth, he will forever be loved and remembered by his family, especially his mommy and daddy.
He is preceded in death by sisters, Savannah Erin Underwood and Dixie Lynn Shope; and grandfather, James Allen Shope. Sylus is survived by is loving parents, Ashley Williams and Michael Shope; siblings, Joseph, Brandon, Camdyn, Sawyer, Josh, Kaylee and McKenzie; grandparents, Mark and Rebecca Williams and Vickie Vandergriff; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Donnie Scarbro officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 to go in procession to Monroe Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment with Reverend Philip King officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Sylus Shope. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020