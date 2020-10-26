Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely
Long Beach, CA - Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely, formerly of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away Oct. 13 in Long Beach, Calif. after a brief illness.
Preceded in death by wife, Saundra; father, George Sheely; mother, Iva Sheely; brother, LaVerge Sheely. Left to cherish his memories: children Eric, Ryan, Marcus, Tanesha, and LaTesha Sheely; brother, Edgar, (Louise) Johnson, Tucson, Ariz; and sisters, Gladys Sheely Cowan and Pauline Sheely Cowan, Knoxville, three grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including best friend Tommy Whitehead, Knoxville. Final resting place in Long Beach.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.