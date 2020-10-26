Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely



Long Beach, CA - Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely, formerly of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away Oct. 13 in Long Beach, Calif. after a brief illness.



Preceded in death by wife, Saundra; father, George Sheely; mother, Iva Sheely; brother, LaVerge Sheely. Left to cherish his memories: children Eric, Ryan, Marcus, Tanesha, and LaTesha Sheely; brother, Edgar, (Louise) Johnson, Tucson, Ariz; and sisters, Gladys Sheely Cowan and Pauline Sheely Cowan, Knoxville, three grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including best friend Tommy Whitehead, Knoxville. Final resting place in Long Beach.









