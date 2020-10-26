1/1
Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely

Long Beach, CA - Sylvester George (Bubble) Sheely, formerly of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away Oct. 13 in Long Beach, Calif. after a brief illness.

Preceded in death by wife, Saundra; father, George Sheely; mother, Iva Sheely; brother, LaVerge Sheely. Left to cherish his memories: children Eric, Ryan, Marcus, Tanesha, and LaTesha Sheely; brother, Edgar, (Louise) Johnson, Tucson, Ariz; and sisters, Gladys Sheely Cowan and Pauline Sheely Cowan, Knoxville, three grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including best friend Tommy Whitehead, Knoxville. Final resting place in Long Beach.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved