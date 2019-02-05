|
|
Sylvia Buckley Haskell
Lenoir City, TN
Sylvia Buckley Haskell, age 83 of Lenoir City passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, February 3, 2019. Sylvia earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Tennessee in 1981. Sylvia had a great sense of humor and an affectionate personality. She delighted in playing piano, tending to her flowers and working crossword puzzles. Most of all Sylvia enjoyed being with family and friends. She had a deep love for her pets and all animals. She will be lovingly remembered 'Forever and a Day'. Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary (Kudlak) Buckley; son, Jonathan Haskell and sister, Rosemary Landry. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Roger W. Haskell; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Michelle Haskell; grandsons, Brett Haskell and Thomas Haskell; sisters, Marguerite Buckley and Jackie Handel; several nieces and nephews. There are no services planned for Sylvia at this time. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or online at www.patsummitt.org. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019