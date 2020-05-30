Sylvia D. Gloeckner
81 - Sylvia D. Gloeckner age 81 of Knoxville, TN passed away on May 21, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. For updates and to sign the online registry visit www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.