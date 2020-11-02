1/1
Sylvia Grove-Thress
Sylvia Grove-Thress

Knoxville - Grove-Thress, Sylvia 84 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith, a Sunday School teacher and most recently a member of New Beverly Baptist Church. As a young girl, she enjoyed outdoor sports, being a head majorette, and going to Y-Teens. Her proudest family moments were watching her sons play sports and her daughter being a cheerleader. Sylvia was the most generous and giving person. She volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Sylvia was preceded in death by husband of 30 years, Bill Grove; daughter, Debbie Grove; 4 sisters and one brother.

She is survived by husband, Jeffrey Thress; children, Craig (Lucy) Grove, Lisa (Sam) Bowland, Wally (Marti) Grove; grandchildren, Jason (Blaire) Grove, Trey (Katie) Bowland, Tyler Bowland, Tori (Zach) Ivey, Josh Grove, Jacob Grove; great grandchildren, Camden, Cutler, Kensington, Baylor, Logan; sister, Newilda Graves; many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Eddie Sawyer officiating. Burial will take place Thursday, November 5th meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike at 10:45am for an 11am graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
