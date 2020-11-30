Sylvia Jeane Sexton
Knoxville - Sylvia Jeane Cope Sexton, 82, of Knoxville passed away November 29, 2020. "Jeane" was born October 3, 1938, in Sevierville to the late Frederick and Dorie Woodruff Cope, the 9th of 10 children. She was married to the late Charles W. Sexton, Sr. for 57 years and is survived by her daughter Leslie Ashley (Mark), and her two sons, Wade (Jackie) and Jonathan (Stacey). Jeane and Charlie also had a daughter, Wendy, who died as an infant. She is survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and four bonus grandchildren and eight bonus great-grandchildren. Jeane was a graduate of Bearden High School in 1957. In her senior year, she won many awards as well as being named Homecoming Queen. Along with being head majorette, Jeane was part of a large friend group from that Class of '57 that is still thriving and emailing each other weekly. Jeane enjoyed a long stint as a Sunday School teacher and at one point taught a women's class at the First Baptist Church of Concord with over 100 participants. She was retired from Ray Viles Ford Clinton. Jeane had a loving and kind heart. If you found yourself speaking with her you'd undoubtedly hear about how she and Charlie met on the campus of the University of Tennessee and what each of her kids and grandkids were up to. They were her greatest treasures. She will be missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to thank the nursing staff and caregivers at Atria Senior Living and Caris Healthcare who cared so beautifully for Jeane over the past year and especially in her final days. You loved her well and she loved you dearly. Due to Covid restrictions, Jeane will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge Cemetery, Pigeon Forge. Family requests memorials may be made to Random Acts of Flowers 2936 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
