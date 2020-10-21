1/
Sylvia Kay Bales
Sylvia Kay Bales

Knoxville - Bales, Sylvia Kay, age 73, of Knoxville, TN and a long-standing member of Kim Watt Baptist Church went home to be with Jesus, and the many loved ones gone before her. She was preceded in death by husband, Dot Bales and parents, George and Anna Lee Widner. Sylvia is survived by children, Tony (Cheryl) Bales, Shelia (Jeff) Ingram of Jefferson City, Teresa Rader and Lesa Tyler; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; several other family- too many to name. She is loved and will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends Friday, October 23rd from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1pm. Rev. Brad Ingram and Rev. Harold Hayes officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery directly following service with her grandsons serving as pallbearers; Jeremy Gideon, Brandon Ingram, A.J. Bales, Cory Gideon, Tyler Rolen, Victor Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers are Benyx Garcia and C.J. Ford.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
