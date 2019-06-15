Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Knoxville - Sylvia Wilson Lay entered this life on March 24th 1931 and departed this life on June 13th at 3:30 PM. She gave her heart to Jesus Christ at the age of 9 years old. She was a faithful member of the Church of God all of her Adult life and taught Sunday School; for 30 years. She retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Ind. after 25 years of service. She worked faithfully by her husband's side another 20 years in a family owned business. Preceded in death by her husband Harold Lay; her mother & father Rhoda and Biege Wilson and stepdad Clyde Heck; six sisters and six brothers. Survivors Brother: Randall Wilson of Middlesboro, Ky; Sisters: June Lynch of Hamilton, Ohio; Carrie Bearden of Corbin, Ky.; Fena Marcee of Corbin, Ky; Mona and husband Dewey Nokes of Knoxville. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 7:30 Monday at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with Funeral services at 7:30 pm with Pastor Mike Torrence officiating. The family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery 10:45 AM Tuesday for interment Services at 11:00 AM. The online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 17, 2019
