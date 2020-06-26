Sylvia Luttrell
Sylvia Luttrell

Strawberry Plains - Sylvia R. Luttrell - age 71 of Strawberry Plains passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Member of St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Retired from Home Federal Bank. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mildred Frazier; and husband, David B. Luttrell. Survived by children, Celeste (Stanley) Morgan and Chris (Amy) Luttrell; grandchildren, Allison Morgan, Ryan Morgan, Leanna Luttrell, and Trevor Luttrell; sister-in-law, Pat Luttrell; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Monday at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Pastor Todd Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Caledonia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
