Sylvia Luttrell
Strawberry Plains - Sylvia R. Luttrell - age 71 of Strawberry Plains passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Member of St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Retired from Home Federal Bank. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mildred Frazier; and husband, David B. Luttrell. Survived by children, Celeste (Stanley) Morgan and Chris (Amy) Luttrell; grandchildren, Allison Morgan, Ryan Morgan, Leanna Luttrell, and Trevor Luttrell; sister-in-law, Pat Luttrell; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Monday at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Pastor Todd Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Strawberry Plains - Sylvia R. Luttrell - age 71 of Strawberry Plains passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Member of St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Retired from Home Federal Bank. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mildred Frazier; and husband, David B. Luttrell. Survived by children, Celeste (Stanley) Morgan and Chris (Amy) Luttrell; grandchildren, Allison Morgan, Ryan Morgan, Leanna Luttrell, and Trevor Luttrell; sister-in-law, Pat Luttrell; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Monday at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Pastor Todd Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul East United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.