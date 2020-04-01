|
Sylvia "Silver" Tinnel Parris
Lenoir City - Sylvia "Silver" Tinnel Parris - age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at her home. She was a member and former piano player at Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church. Silver was a former employee of Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill and J. C. Penney. She loved to sing and keep her grandbabies.
Silver was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ron L. Parris; parents, Pete and Catherine Tinnel and twin brother, Sid Tinnel.
She is survived by her daughters, Ronda Tatham (Randy) and Selena Parris; grandchildren: Chase Coleman (Shante), Brooke Coleman (Eric), Luke Selvidge, Chandler Burriss (Carl), and Spencer Tatham; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Coleman, Kobe Adams, Max Coleman, Paxton Burriss, Ava Burriss, Elijah Burriss; sister, Tootie Parris; brother, Lanny "Sonny" Tinnel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jan and Jerry Spoon; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th at the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020