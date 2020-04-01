Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Parris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Tinnel "Silver" Parris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Tinnel "Silver" Parris Obituary
Sylvia "Silver" Tinnel Parris

Lenoir City - Sylvia "Silver" Tinnel Parris - age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at her home. She was a member and former piano player at Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church. Silver was a former employee of Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill and J. C. Penney. She loved to sing and keep her grandbabies.

Silver was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ron L. Parris; parents, Pete and Catherine Tinnel and twin brother, Sid Tinnel.

She is survived by her daughters, Ronda Tatham (Randy) and Selena Parris; grandchildren: Chase Coleman (Shante), Brooke Coleman (Eric), Luke Selvidge, Chandler Burriss (Carl), and Spencer Tatham; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Coleman, Kobe Adams, Max Coleman, Paxton Burriss, Ava Burriss, Elijah Burriss; sister, Tootie Parris; brother, Lanny "Sonny" Tinnel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jan and Jerry Spoon; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th at the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -