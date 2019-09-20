|
Ta'Shawn Lamont Forbes
Knoxville - Ta'Shawn Lamont Forbes was born July 13, 1998 to Latasha Forbes and Demetrice Parton. He departed this life on September 10, 2019.
Preceded in death by his great grandparents, Jesse and Margaret Forbes, Herman and Nelrose Martin and Linell Waters; grandfather, Walter Walters; uncles, Glen and Ernest Forbes, Bobby and Steve Waters and cousin, Zykeise Forbes.
Left to cherish his precious memory: loving and devoted mother, Latasha Forbes; father, Demetrice Parton; brother, Martest Forbes; sisters, Inari Forbes, Latreese Wooten and Messiah Goodwin; grandparents, Bobbie Forbes, Charlene Parton and James Foster; aunt, Kayaundra Forbes; uncle, Franklin "Wayne" Parton; a host of other family and friends to include Vincent Brown and Jaquez Campbell.
Saturday, September 21, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Bishop Kevin Perry officiating. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019