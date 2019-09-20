Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
New Gray Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ta'Shawn Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ta'Shawn Lamont Forbes


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ta'Shawn Lamont Forbes Obituary
Ta'Shawn Lamont Forbes

Knoxville - Ta'Shawn Lamont Forbes was born July 13, 1998 to Latasha Forbes and Demetrice Parton. He departed this life on September 10, 2019.

Preceded in death by his great grandparents, Jesse and Margaret Forbes, Herman and Nelrose Martin and Linell Waters; grandfather, Walter Walters; uncles, Glen and Ernest Forbes, Bobby and Steve Waters and cousin, Zykeise Forbes.

Left to cherish his precious memory: loving and devoted mother, Latasha Forbes; father, Demetrice Parton; brother, Martest Forbes; sisters, Inari Forbes, Latreese Wooten and Messiah Goodwin; grandparents, Bobbie Forbes, Charlene Parton and James Foster; aunt, Kayaundra Forbes; uncle, Franklin "Wayne" Parton; a host of other family and friends to include Vincent Brown and Jaquez Campbell.

Saturday, September 21, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Bishop Kevin Perry officiating. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ta'Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now