Tabatha Sue "Tabby"
Williams-Gould
Knoxville, TN
Tabatha Sue "Tabby" Williams-Gould, age 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Knoxville passed away Sunday evening, May 26, 2019.
Tabby grew up in West Knoxville and graduated from West High School and East Tennessee State University, and had a double major in Theatre and Arts. She spent one semester studying abroad in Amsterdam, before moving to London where she taught and performed for 16 years. She was a screen writer, stage manager and producer. Tabby's most notable achievement was being an assistant stage manager for the musical Jersey Boys in London's West End. While working in London she met and married her husband, Nathan Gould. She loved arts, crafts and gardening.
Tabby is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Barbara Shultz who were from Knoxville, Bob and Roberta Williams who were from Clinton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents, Susan and Travis Estes of Farragut, Steve Williams of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Christy and C.C. Childress of Mechanicsville, Virginia; brother, Jeremy Estes of Knoxville; nieces, Carrie and Courtney Childress; nephew, Cody Childress.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Actor Brian St. August and Amy Sturgill Emert officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery for graveside services.
Serving as pall bearers will be Jeremy Estes, Scott Patterson, Larry Shultz, Reed Denney, John Williams, Joe Williams and Theo Williams.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019