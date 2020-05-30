Talor Spring Treece
Knoxville - Talor Spring Treece; August 22, 1990-May 26, 2020; age 29; 2008 graduate of Halls High School. Talor was a bright ray of sunshine who left her mark on this earth and all of those she met. She was a lover of all things tie-dyed and on constant search for crazy daisies, rainbows, and four-leaf clovers. Talor was born with a creative spirit and DIY attitude. She leaves behind her adored son, Cash Lannon Treece. Talor was passionate about helping others. She was a strong advocate for the Victory Treatment Center as well as many other substance abuse programs. She was working toward a degree in substance abuse counseling and was recently placed on the dean's list at her school, an honor she was very proud of. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church, where she was baptized on January 25, 1998. She later rededicated her life by baptism in 2016 at Dante Church of God. Talor was an organ donor, and as an act of unconditional love and generosity, she donated 6 of her organs to recipients who were in desperate need. Talor was known for her big smile, contagious laughter, and unique sense of humor. Her life was lived to the fullest and she was always searching for her pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her wife Sarah Treece, loving son Cash Treece, parents Gordon and Shannon Treece, sisters Tiffany Autumn Lane and Ashley Summer Hall, grandmother Mary Treece, mother-in-law Charlotte Gibson, and many loving brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncle, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Mary Smart, grandfather Rondy Treece, and other beloved family members.
Pallbearers will be Ray Fields, Casey Lane, Greg Treece, Tony Vick, Caleb White, Jameson White.
Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow at 7:00pm. Services will be conducted by Rev. John Holland. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemtery for an 11:00am interment.
Talor celebrated her recent 18 months of sobriety milestone. This is a fact she would tell anyone who would listen! In lieu of flowers, Talor and family would be honored if you would like to make a donation to one of her favorite treatment programs: Victory Treatment Center at 9501 Executive Park Dr, St 202, Knoxville TN 37923. Their phone number is 865-337-7812.
For visitation and services, her family would love to honor Talor by suggesting you wear tie-dye or bright colors. Please also respectfully wear your mask to continue practicing safety measures for all visitors. (#tyedyefortalor). Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.