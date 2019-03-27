|
Tamara Gulevich
Knoxville, TN
Tamara (Toma) Gulevich - age 54 of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Tamara moved with her family from the Ukraine in 2000. She was the most loving and caring
person who truly loved God and
serving others. Tamara always had the most positive outlook on life, and she overcame all obstacles with always seeking the Lord first and foremost. She is survived by her four children, Victor, Yuliya, Dima, and Marina Gulevich; mother, Yevdokiya Shcherbachuk; younger sister; and five brothers. Tamara loved God's creation and spent most of her time out in nature. Tamara can truly be remembered for her compassion and love towards everyone. She was always willing to sacrifice time to anyone who sought her help. Tamara opened her heart and home to everyone, and she always pointed us to God and prayer to resolve any issue in life, despite her own oppositions that she faced throughout her life. Tamara will always be remembered as a person who truly was always strengthened by the joy of the Lord. Family and friends will meet 11:45 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Asbury Cemetery for a 12:00 PM graveside service with Pastor Mikhail Dulko officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019