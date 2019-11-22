|
|
Tamara Selvidge Dunnill
Murfreesboro - Tamara Selvidge Dunnill, age 55, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Lenoir City, TN, passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late William Jackson Selvidge and Lois Hartman Selvidge. Tamara is survived by her husband, William F. Dunnill; daughter, Kayla Millians and her husband Tyler; son, Catlin Helton and his wife Shalee; sister, Michele Patterson and her husband Greg; grandchildren, Levi Millians and Cheyanne Helton; stepdaughter, Jessica Floyd and her husband Kevin; stepson, Bryan Dunnill and his wife Summar; step grandchildren, Bryce and Josie Floyd and Dax, Miller and Hayes Dunnill; and nephews, Jordan Parker and Tristan Patterson. Services to celebrate Tamara will be the morning of Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Eleven O'clock at Highland Park Baptist Church, 4333 Highway 11 East, Lenoir City, TN 37772 with visitation prior to the service from Nine O'clock to Eleven O'clock also at the church. Tamara was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro and a lover and supporter of University of Tennessee athletics, especially the Lady Vols Basketball program. Memorials may be made to in Memphis, TN. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019