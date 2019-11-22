Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
4333 Highway 11 East
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
4333 Highway 11 East
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Dunnill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara Selvidge Dunnill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamara Selvidge Dunnill Obituary
Tamara Selvidge Dunnill

Murfreesboro - Tamara Selvidge Dunnill, age 55, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Lenoir City, TN, passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late William Jackson Selvidge and Lois Hartman Selvidge. Tamara is survived by her husband, William F. Dunnill; daughter, Kayla Millians and her husband Tyler; son, Catlin Helton and his wife Shalee; sister, Michele Patterson and her husband Greg; grandchildren, Levi Millians and Cheyanne Helton; stepdaughter, Jessica Floyd and her husband Kevin; stepson, Bryan Dunnill and his wife Summar; step grandchildren, Bryce and Josie Floyd and Dax, Miller and Hayes Dunnill; and nephews, Jordan Parker and Tristan Patterson. Services to celebrate Tamara will be the morning of Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Eleven O'clock at Highland Park Baptist Church, 4333 Highway 11 East, Lenoir City, TN 37772 with visitation prior to the service from Nine O'clock to Eleven O'clock also at the church. Tamara was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro and a lover and supporter of University of Tennessee athletics, especially the Lady Vols Basketball program. Memorials may be made to in Memphis, TN. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -