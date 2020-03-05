|
Tambra Jo White
Oak Ridge - Tambra Jo White - age 61 of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Huell and Imogene White. Survived by daughter, Christy Contress; grandchildren, Mark (Chray) Horner, and Kayla Horner; brother, Rev. Gary (Margaret) White; sisters, Emily Sellers, Claudeane (Monroe) Whaley, and Deborah (Doug) Lester; and very special niece, Tracee Whaley Knisley. Special thanks to the staff of Diversicure of Oak Ridge, TN. The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM. There will be a private interment at Red House Cemetery in Blaine, TN. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020