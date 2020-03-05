Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tambra White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tambra Jo White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tambra Jo White Obituary
Tambra Jo White

Oak Ridge - Tambra Jo White - age 61 of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Huell and Imogene White. Survived by daughter, Christy Contress; grandchildren, Mark (Chray) Horner, and Kayla Horner; brother, Rev. Gary (Margaret) White; sisters, Emily Sellers, Claudeane (Monroe) Whaley, and Deborah (Doug) Lester; and very special niece, Tracee Whaley Knisley. Special thanks to the staff of Diversicure of Oak Ridge, TN. The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM. There will be a private interment at Red House Cemetery in Blaine, TN. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tambra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -