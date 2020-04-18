|
Tamecca Lashea Ware of Knoxville departed this life on March 31, 2020. Tamecca is preceded in death by her grandparents Mrs. Earnestine Ware, Mr. William Ware, Mrs. Mary Littlejohn, Joe Littlejohn and her brother Devin W. Ware. She is survived by her mother Jacquline Ware and her father Ivan Littlejohn. Sisters Taletha Ware and Shanecce Ware. Her children Giovanntyi Ware, Jaquavious Ware, and Gadayah Ware, nieces Raven Lynch and Devin Ware, nephew Anthony Wilson and other relatives and friends. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020