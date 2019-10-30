Resources
Tammy Lou Ailey took her first breath in Heaven Today. 10/29/2019

Proceed in death by a special Grandmother Jenny Lou Bullis and many other loved ones.

Survived by parents Jason and Darla Ailey

Siblings Jonas, Alice, and Baby Jason

Grandparents Lee and Tammy Stansberry, John Bullis, Joseph and Kelly Ailey and many other loved ones.

Funeral Service Friday November 1, 2019 at First Freedom Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN at 11:00 am burial at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial in Clinton Tn
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
