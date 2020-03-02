|
|
Tammy Faye Dyer Smith
Maynardville - Tammy Faye (Dyer) Smith-age 51 of Maynardville passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a member of Dante Baptist Church, Knoxville and was an employee of Beverly Park Place, Knoxville. Preceded in death by grandparents, John L. "Boss", Sr. and Edna Mae Dyer; Stella and Tom Jones; Austin Dotson.
Survivors: daughters, Erika, Alison and Katlin; granddaughters, Jeylen and Summitt Hickman; parents, John and Edna Dyer; brother, John, III and Gail Dyer; sisters, Susie (Harry) Wise, Mary Dyer; step-grandchildren, Melody, Bryson, Neveah and Easton Hickman. Niece, Cheyenne Wise; nephews, Jake Dyer, Chase and Logan Neeley. A host of cousins and special friends. The family would like to express a special thank you the doctors and nurses of ICU, 3rd floor, Tennova North.
The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Daniel Kitts, Rev. Greg Hurst officiating with music by The Valley Boys, Lee Murphy and Shawn Wynn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home 10 A.M. Wednesday to proceed to Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell for interment service at 11 A.M. Pallbearers: Chase Neeley, Logan Neeley, Eldon Davis, Jeff Williams, Larry Williams, Gary Williams. Honorary pallbearers: Dillon Hurst, Justin "Judd" Painter, Jesse Hickman. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020