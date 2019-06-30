|
|
Tammy Gail Morgan
Strawberry Plains - Tammy Gail Morgan - of Strawberry Plains, TN age 58, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Colene Legg; and mother in law, Rachel Morgan. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Tony Morgan; daughter, Rebecca (Joey) Mace; son, Lucas (Jennifer) Morgan; grandchildren, Conner, Chloe, Brayden, Grayson, and Clayton; father, Roland Legg; father in law, Malcolm Morgan; brother, Ricky Bruner; sister, Trina (Jeff) Hinchey, brothers in law, Dale Morgan and Darrell (Davina) Morgan; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Grant Bishop officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:45 AM at Trentville Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 30 to July 1, 2019