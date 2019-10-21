|
Tangela Lyn Canter
Luttrell - Tangela "Tangi" L. Canter - age 56 of Luttrell, went to join her sister in Heaven on October 19, 2019. She loved her family and enjoyed life, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Catina Lacy. Tangela is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Canter, II; daughters, Jessica (Dustin) Bartlett and Amber Harmon; son, Josh (Brittany) Canter; grandchildren, Donaven, Payton, Eli, Chase, Camron, Lexi, Katina, Rileigh, Jadyn, Dawson, Jax and Oliver; parents, Frank and Alice Lacy; sister, Linda (John) Murton; brothers, Eddie Lacy and Timmy (Crys) Lacy; special cousin, Sonny Hardman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Family and friends will go in procession to Perry Family Cemetery, Sharps Chapel for the interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Tangi Canter. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019