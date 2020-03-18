Services
Allen Funeral Home
200 Jaybird Rd
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-4597
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Park West Church gymnasium
7635 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Park West Church gymnasium
7635 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville, TN
Tanner Cardwell

Tanner Cardwell Obituary
Tanner Cardwell

Tanner Cardwell, 33, passed away unexpectedly Saturday March 14, 2020. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Scout Sniper from 2008-2013. He served a Tour in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and 2 other combat deployments. He was honorably discharged after his service. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking with his family. He was also an accomplished Rugby player with the Knoxville Possums Rugby Club. He also loved the sport of wrestling and shared his knowledge and passion with his son and the West Knoxville Spartan Hawks. Tanner is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Betty Haynes.

Survivors include his wife, Catie Seals Cardwell; children, Emerson and Cooper Cardwell; father, Rand Cardwell; mother, Lucinda (Rick) Liles; step sister, Andrea (Chip) McDowell; nephews, Jack, Charlie and Hank McDowell; grandparents, Bill and Sandy Cardwell; grandmother, Clara Pressley; father-in-law, Chris (Julie) Seals; and mother-in-law, Janice Seals.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Recon & Sniper Foundation, 2928 Wolf Meadow LN, Eugene, OR 97408, and/ or the USMC Scout Sniper Association, 800 Corporate Drive, Suite 301, Stafford, VA 22554.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Park West Church gymnasium, 7635 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville. In light of the current social gathering restrictions, the family would like to reserve from 12:00 - 1:00 pm for any senior citizen wishing to pay their respects, and from 1:00 - 7:00 pm for the general public. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7pm with Kelly Ingle officiating. Military honors and interment will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located at 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy; Knoxville, Tn.

Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
