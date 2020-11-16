Tanner Douglas Hill
Knoxville - Tanner Douglas Hill passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 25. He was born and raised in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from Grace Christian Academy in 2014 and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Tanner would light up any room he entered with his smile and sense of humor. He never met someone who he didn't make laugh. Tanner was a Vol For Life and loved watching the Vols with friends and family. He was a standout athlete and loved the game of basketball, (Lebron). Tanner was the happiest when he was with his family and was a fierce friend. Tanner was preceded in death by his maternal Grandmother, Ann Harper; his paternal Grandparents, Jimmie and Billie Hill, and his uncle Jeff Hill. He is survived by Mother, Cindy (Mike) Callahan; Father, Greg Hill; sister, Haley Hill; stepsiblings, Hannah (Thomas) Fenoglio and Timmy Callahan; grandfather, Chester Harper; uncle, Larry Harper; aunts, Vickie DeVault and Tracy Roosa; special cousin, Jake Harper and other numerous loving cousins and family. Family will receive friends at Grace Baptist Church on Thursday, November 19th from 5:00-7:00pm with the service to follow. Dr. Ron Stewart officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you please make a donation to The Mend House, 308 Knox Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918 or call 865-801-9061. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
