Tara LaShea Fox
Bean Station, TN
Tara LaShea Fox, age 19, of Bean Station, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019 as the result of a car accident. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her
parents, Amanda Fox and Apaches Quinton; biological father, Jessie Fox; siblings, Kristy Herron Carpenter, Eric Johnson Quinton, Chase Quinton, Elie Quinton, Billy Fox and Michael Fox; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Webber officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Valley Community Cemetery. Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019