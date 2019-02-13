Services
Stubblefield Funeral Home
5421 E Andrew Johnson Highway
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-2611
For more information about
Tara Fox
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stubblefield Funeral Home
5421 E Andrew Johnson Highway
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Stubblefield Funeral Home
5421 E Andrew Johnson Highway
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lee Valley Community Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tara Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara LaShea Fox


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tara LaShea Fox Obituary
Tara LaShea Fox

Bean Station, TN

Tara LaShea Fox, age 19, of Bean Station, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019 as the result of a car accident. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her

parents, Amanda Fox and Apaches Quinton; biological father, Jessie Fox; siblings, Kristy Herron Carpenter, Eric Johnson Quinton, Chase Quinton, Elie Quinton, Billy Fox and Michael Fox; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Webber officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Valley Community Cemetery. Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.