Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Tary Gaylor Sr. Obituary
Tary Gaylor Sr.

St George Island, FL - Tary Gaylor Sr. age 68 of St George Island Fl., formally Maryville, passed away on October 4, 2018. Tary loved fishing. He was a coach of the Friendsville Falcons youth football team for 25 years. He was a grocery man for his grandfather Cas Walker. He also loved Tennessee football and cooking. Tary is preceded in death by his first wife Judy Gail Gaylor, his parents and son and daughter Angie Gail Gaylor and Tary Gaylor Jr., also his best friend and brother Bobby Gaylor. Tary leaves behind his two sons Ashley and Brandon Gaylor and wife Stephanie Eaton Gaylor, grandchildren Peyton Gaylor, Hunter Gaylor, Gabe Loope, Tristyn Fanning, and Taylor Perona, along with his dogs Bo and Daisy. There will be a celebration of Tary's life Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Smith Trinty Chapel from 5pm-7pm with a service to follow at 7pm. Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremtation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
