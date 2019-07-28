|
|
Ted Allen Williams
Knoxville - Ted Allen Williams, of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. He was a member of Hardin Valley Church of Christ. Born on September 13, 1935 in Rogersville, Alabama, he married Carolyn Moore Williams on Nov. 5, 1960 in Athens, Alabama. Ted worked as a contract engineer for NASA. He accepted employment at TVA and the family moved to Knoxville in January of 1970. He lived in west Knoxville for 45 years and made many friends.
In addition to his wife, Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Survivors include two sons, Bradley Williams and Russell Williams; granddaughter, Libby Williams; brother, Pete Williams; and first cousin, who was more like a brother, Steve Romine.
The family will receive friends 4:40-6:30pm Friday, August 2nd at Milestones Event Center (next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel). Private family burial will be at Romines Cemetery in Rogersville, Alabama
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019