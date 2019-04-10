|
Rev. Ted E. Davis
Maryville, TN
Rev. Ted E. Davis, born June 7, 1928 went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, April 8, 2019. He joined his parents and siblings who were waiting for him, parents, Wm. F. Davis and Mabel Bray Davis; siblings, Jack (Hazelle) Davis, Nancye Davis and Jim (Arbra) Davis; in-laws, Edgar and Sarah Davis.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joyce Davis; daughter, Kim (Larry) Moses of Athens, Kathy (Ed) Stuteville of Pensacola, FL and Karen (Jeff) Elliott of Maryville. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grands and 12th great due in June.
Ted graduated from Stair Tech High School in Knoxville. He joined the National Guard and was activated during the Korean War and served as a medical tech. Upon discharge he enrolled in Carson-Newman College. He was on the student council and was elected President of the class of '56. That year he met his future wife, Joyce Davis of LaFollette. They married July 14, 1957 at First Baptist Church and moved to Louisville, KY to attend Southern Seminary. He graduated in 1960 and moved to McQuady, KY to pastor his first church. Ted also served Baptist churches in Church Hill, TN, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Maryville and Goodsprings in Etowah, TN.
In 1980, he became Director of Missions for the McMinn-Meigs Association of Baptists located in Athens, TN. When in Athens, he and Joyce also worked for the Red Cross Chapter of which Ted was Chairman and Joyce was Secretary. They made mission trips to East Africa, Venezula, Michigan, North and South Dakota and Iowa. On his 10th anniversary with the Association they were given a trip to Israel and Egypt.
Upon his retirement in 1990, they moved to Walterboro, SC where he pastored two more churches. They then purchased a motor home and did campground missions in North and South Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and back in Athens, TN. They returned to Blount County in 1999 and became an active
members again in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he taught the Sr. Men's Class.
Ted's celebration of Life Service will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m. The receiving of friends will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Sr. Men's
Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to Home Missions, c/o Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Tn. 37804.
