Ted Leon Stanford
Knoxville, TN
Ted Stanford - age 78 of Knoxville, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Knoxville and raised in Chattanooga where he graduated from Notre Dame High School. Ted attended Barber college and worked as a barber before signing on with Farmers Chemical later renamed CF Industries, where he worked for 18 years before moving back to Knoxville. Ted joined ORNL and worked there for 20 years before retiring. He loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, and camping. Ted and Sandra also loved to travel. They traveled the world together throughout their 57 years of
marriage. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Oris Carl and Lorena Mae Bowers Stanford and his grandson Andrew Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Sandra Stanford; son and daughter in law, Jeff and Patricia Stanford; daughter and son in law, Annette and Mike Scott; grandchildren and their families, Adam Stanford and wife Katie and children Kaia and Emma, and Matthew Scott and wife Rachel and
children Alex and Harrison; and special great grandchildren A.J., Chase, Tyler, and Jordan.
Ted's family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike on Wednesday, April 17 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm with a Celebration of Ted's life at 7:00pm with Rev. Skip White officiating. Family and Friends will gather at Pleasant Forest Cemetery on Thursday, April 18 at 11:00 am for a Interment service.
Memorials in Ted's name may be made to the or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation to fight a disease that took Ted from us much too soon. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019