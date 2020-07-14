Ted Peltier

Ted PeltierLenoir City - Peltier, Ted F. 88 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was an active, third generation member of the Knoxville Seventh Day Adventist Church where he developed many life long friendships. Ted was a proud U.S. Army Veteran where he served as a medic in a M.A.S.H. unit during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed building houses as a hobby and creating stained glass for those he loved. Ted was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Peltier; sister, Nancy Peltier; mother, Emma Vincent; father and step-mother, Fred and Frances Peltier. He is survived by daughters, Patti (Bill Mills) Peltier, Penny (Barry) Comeaux; son, Tim (Jeff Knight) Peltier; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Danny (Janice) Peltier, Bill (Kathy) Peltier; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 19th from 1-2:30pm at Berry Highland Memorial with graveside service immediately following at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Knoxville Seventh Day Adventist Church 3611 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919.Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home 5313 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 (865) 588-0567. www.highlandmemorialknoxville.