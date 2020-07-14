1/
Ted Peltier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Peltier

Lenoir City - Peltier, Ted F. 88 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was an active, third generation member of the Knoxville Seventh Day Adventist Church where he developed many life long friendships. Ted was a proud U.S. Army Veteran where he served as a medic in a M.A.S.H. unit during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed building houses as a hobby and creating stained glass for those he loved. Ted was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Peltier; sister, Nancy Peltier; mother, Emma Vincent; father and step-mother, Fred and Frances Peltier. He is survived by daughters, Patti (Bill Mills) Peltier, Penny (Barry) Comeaux; son, Tim (Jeff Knight) Peltier; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Danny (Janice) Peltier, Bill (Kathy) Peltier; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 19th from 1-2:30pm at Berry Highland Memorial with graveside service immediately following at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Knoxville Seventh Day Adventist Church 3611 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919.

Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home 5313 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 (865) 588-0567. www.highlandmemorialknoxville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved