Ted Todd, Sr.
Maynardville -
Ted Todd, Sr.-age 79 of Maynardville passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by family and loved ones Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born May 30, 1940 to the late Marshall Todd and Geneva Todd Swindle. He was a member of Grace Full Gospel Baptist Church, Corryton where he served as a Deacon. Ted was also a member of Waverly Lodge No. 615, Martinsville, Indiana where he joined in 1962 and always remained a member in good standing with Indiana Freemasonry. Ted was also preceded in death by his first wife, Wendy Todd; daughter, Loretta Harrison; brothers, Marlan Todd and Larry Todd; sister, Dorothy Mavity.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Anna Todd; children, Wendall Wise and wife, Stephanie; Teddy Todd, Jr. and wife, Kim; Ashley Gregory and husband, Tim; step-children, Tony Ray and wife, Julie, Steva Bates and husband, Scott, Jonathan McCroskey and fiancé, Nikki; brother, Ricky Swindle; sisters, Jenny Wills, Cheryl Jameson, Tina Bayless as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Dyer officiating with music by Debbie Buckner. Interment 1 P.M. Friday, Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 11:30 A.M. Friday to travel with the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Wendell Wise, Teddy Todd, Jr., Jonathan McCroskey, Dustin Todd, Rondy Buckner, Seth Bates, Scott Bates. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019