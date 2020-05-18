|
Teddy Ritchie
Dandridge - Teddy Ritchie Jr. of Dandridge, TN, formerly of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on May 15,2020.
Teddy was born in Elizabethton, TN on February 16, 1945. He joins his wife of 47 years, Sharon Tolliver Ritchie, and daughters, Heather and Amber, in Heaven.
He leaves behind daughter Hannah Ritchie Fersner and Harry of Knoxville, TN; two wonderful granddaughters, Hadlee and Halen Fersner. He has numerous brothers and sisters, in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly.
Teddy went to Elizabethton High School, played football at East Tennessee State University, he was a Shriner with Kerbela temple and served in the United States Army. He was in the Vietnam war, with the Big Red One Infantry. He served his country and his family til the day that he died. Teddy had a wonderful career in the motion picture industry with his company Southern Comfort Rentals. He made many memories and loyal friends that he always held dearly. Teddy Ritchie was a family man with a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to Dorothy Davis and family for the love and compassion that they showed Teddy in the past couple years.
Visitation will be from 6:45- 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 with the Celebration of Her Life to begin at 8 p.m. in the Chapel of New Fellowship Baptist Church, 4624 Nora Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Pastor Wayne Lay officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to New Fellowship Baptist Church building fund or a donation to the Disabled American Veterans Association, DAV. Due to COVID-19 we will also be holding a celebration of life in the future for those who are interested.
Click Funeral Home and Cremations, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Ritchie family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020