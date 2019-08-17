Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery
Teixeira Hollit (Wanda) Jones Obituary
Teixeira (Wanda) Hollit Jones

Rutledge - Teixeira (Wanda) Jones, age 74, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at UT Hospital in Knoxville. She was a member of Central Point Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and had a talent for making beautiful quilts. She got her medical transcription degree from Knoxville Business College.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Hulda Hollit, and daughter Mary Elizabeth Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Dennis Jones; children Earl Jones and wife, Lisa Greenlee Jones; and Jennifer Jones Dance and husband, Jim Dance; grandchildren Timothy D. and Zackery Dance, Travis and Tanner Jones, and Heather McCarter; great-grandchildren Lexie and Maliah Dance, Cole Clemons, and Makayla and Richard Cram; siblings Robert (Aretta) Manley, Harvey (Mildred) Manley, Betty Nichols, Margaret (J.C.) Jones, and Kathy (Glenn) Smelcer.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Rev. Mark Kitts will officiate the services. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019
