Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Telmage Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Telmage A. Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Telmage A. Griffith Obituary
Telmage A. Griffith

Knoxville - Telmage A. Griffith, age 78, of Knoxville passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020 at NHC Cavett Hill.

Telmage was a member and past master of Chota Lodge #253 F&AM, Moriah Lodge #38 F&AM and the Eastern Star in Spencer, West Virginia. He was a 25-year employee of Kellwood in Spencer, West Virginia and retired from the City of Knoxville with 20 years of service.

Telmage is survived by his wife of 55 years, Iris Canterbury Griffith; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Julie Griffith; daughter, Tammy Marosy; grandchildren, Brandi Sexton and husband David, Theresa Marosy, Tiffany Gribble and Matthew Gribble.

A private service was held with interment at Concord Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chota Lodge. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the Griffith family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Telmage's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -