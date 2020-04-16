|
Telmage A. Griffith
Knoxville - Telmage A. Griffith, age 78, of Knoxville passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020 at NHC Cavett Hill.
Telmage was a member and past master of Chota Lodge #253 F&AM, Moriah Lodge #38 F&AM and the Eastern Star in Spencer, West Virginia. He was a 25-year employee of Kellwood in Spencer, West Virginia and retired from the City of Knoxville with 20 years of service.
Telmage is survived by his wife of 55 years, Iris Canterbury Griffith; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Julie Griffith; daughter, Tammy Marosy; grandchildren, Brandi Sexton and husband David, Theresa Marosy, Tiffany Gribble and Matthew Gribble.
A private service was held with interment at Concord Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chota Lodge. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the Griffith family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020