Tena Vande
Mascot - Tena Irene Vande - age 68 of Mascot passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Vande, Sr.; father, Hoover Johnson; and sister, Linda Morgan. Survived by mother, Wanda Johnson; sons, Robert Vande, Jr. and Jeff (Katherine) Vande; daughters, Gina Dempsey and Shelley (Mike) McWhorter; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Becky (Joe) Taylor; brother, Paul (Kathy) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather 9:15 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at East TN Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier for a graveside service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020