Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:15 AM
East TN Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Tena Vande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tena Vande

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tena Vande Obituary
Tena Vande

Mascot - Tena Irene Vande - age 68 of Mascot passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Vande, Sr.; father, Hoover Johnson; and sister, Linda Morgan. Survived by mother, Wanda Johnson; sons, Robert Vande, Jr. and Jeff (Katherine) Vande; daughters, Gina Dempsey and Shelley (Mike) McWhorter; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Becky (Joe) Taylor; brother, Paul (Kathy) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather 9:15 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at East TN Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier for a graveside service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -