Tenna Arleen Collins Ruchti
Knoxville - Tenna Arleen Collins Ruchti age 56, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Rule High School and worked with Red Cross and as a CNA. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Ruchti, daughter Rebacca Collins, mother Athaleen Collins, and grandparents: Charles and Mildred Asbury, and Fred and Opal Collins. She is survived by her daughter April Collins-Bell and son-in-law Josh Bell, son Jeremy Wren, grandson Nicholas Collins, father Gene Collins and stepmother Doris Collins, sister Regina Miller and brother-in-law Billy Miller, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Monday, February 3, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30 am interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020