Terence Gordon
Knoxville, TN
Terence Gordon age 35 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was an
engineer for Viper. He was
preceded in death by his father, Victor Gordon. Survived by his wife, April Gordon; 5 step-children; mother, Brenda Gordon; sister, Brandy Gordon and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Andrew Ferguson officiating. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019