Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Gordon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terence Gordon Obituary
Terence Gordon

Knoxville, TN

Terence Gordon age 35 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was an

engineer for Viper. He was

preceded in death by his father, Victor Gordon. Survived by his wife, April Gordon; 5 step-children; mother, Brenda Gordon; sister, Brandy Gordon and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Andrew Ferguson officiating. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now