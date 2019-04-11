|
Teresa B. Hutchens
Knoxville, TN
Teresa Beeler Hutchens -went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019, after suffering a long and
debilitating illness. She showed
tremendous grace throughout her trials and never wavered in her deep faith. Teresa is survived by her beloved
husband of almost 50 years, James Hutchens; son, Robert Hutchens and daughter-in-law, Jamey; grandsons, Tyler Hutchens and Chris Coleman; and two great grandchildren. She also leaves to grieve her passing siblings, Kathy Walker and husband, Gary, Steve Beeler, and wife Deon, and Lisa Walker and husband, Ott. There remains a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In addition, she leaves a host of friends that loved, respected, and admired her. She will be tremendously missed. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Faye Beeler; nephew, Christopher Beeler; and great niece, Kelsie Wallin. Teresa lived her life with two passions, the first and foremost passion being her family. She cherished every holiday, birthday, and ordinary hour that she spent with them. Her family had many holiday traditions and gatherings. They loved to vacation together. She and Jim impacted the lives of their grandson, Tyler, and several nieces and nephews during magical, summer, beach trips. Another special memory was created during a family trip to California with her parents. She told many favorite stories from that trip! Teresa's second passion was nursing. Her illness forced her to retire from nursing after 37+ years. Teresa graduated with a diploma in nursing from Saint Mary's Hospital, but the
majority of her service was dedicated to East Tennessee Children's Hospital. While at ETCH, she served in a myriad of capacities. She began her pediatric nursing career as a staff nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit. She helped organize and initiate several programs and services vital to the children served by Children's Hospital. She was instrumental in the start-up of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, serving as the first Nurse Manager of that unit. She then helped establish an in-patient orthopedic unit. Following her years as a Nurse Manager, she decided to return to the role of a staff nurse and spent several years working in the emergency department, working as a pediatric flight nurse, in the oncology clinic, and then as a clinical researcher in the oncology department. Teresa returned to school and completed both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in nursing. She was able to utilize her Advanced Practice Degree as a pediatric nurse practitioner, a lead clinical research nurse, and an oncology nurse. Teresa played as hard as she worked. She impacted thousands of lives. She made a difference. At the end of every day, she was a wife, a mother, a sister, a grandmother, an aunt, a friend, and a nurse. Teresa was a member of New Life Methodist Church. Receiving of friends will be 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately
following at 11:00 AM. Rev. Teresa McClure will be officiating with the inclusion of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Foundation or ETCH in her memory. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019