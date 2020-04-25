Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Clear Springs Cemetery
Dandridge - Teresa Paulette Conner, age 62, of Dandridge, passed away April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, John & Willa Mae Wollard, sisters, Shirley Black and Gail Gray, and brother-in-law, Bill Wilkerson, Sr. Survivors include daughter, Brandi Burgess and fiancé, Charles Spradlin, son, Bradley Griffin and fiancé, Elisabeth Burgess, step-daughter, Misty Shipe, seven grandchildren, sisters, Wanda Brooks, Carolyn Wilkerson, and Angela Garrett, best friend, Terry Anderson, and several nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Clear Springs Cemetery with Rev. Larry Brooks and Rev. Brandon Blair officiating. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
