Teresa D. Smiddy Chavan
Knoxville - Teresa D. Smiddy Chavan age 42, passed away December 30, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her adoptive father, Lester Smiddy.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Smiddy; birth parents, Claude Maples and Jane Guinn; adoptive mother, Janelle Smiddy; several half-brothers, sisters, and cousins; special friends, Ron, Ellen and Emma Todosichuk.
Teresa was a member of Hansard Chapel Methodist Church where there will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to the church at, 328 Maynardville Hwy, Maynardville, TN 37807.
