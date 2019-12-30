Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Teresa D. Smiddy Chavan

Teresa D. Smiddy Chavan Obituary
Teresa D. Smiddy Chavan

Knoxville - Teresa D. Smiddy Chavan age 42, passed away December 30, 2019 at UT Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her adoptive father, Lester Smiddy.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Smiddy; birth parents, Claude Maples and Jane Guinn; adoptive mother, Janelle Smiddy; several half-brothers, sisters, and cousins; special friends, Ron, Ellen and Emma Todosichuk.

Teresa was a member of Hansard Chapel Methodist Church where there will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to the church at, 328 Maynardville Hwy, Maynardville, TN 37807.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Chavan family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
