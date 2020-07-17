Teresa Disney
Knoxville - Teresa Jane Lewelling Disney - age 63 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Jessie Lewelling. Survived by husband, Dale; beloved son, Kenneth (Katie) Disney; two amazing grandchildren, Emma and Henry; brother, Ray (Cheryl) Lewelling; niece Jessie and baby Corbin; niece, Keisha (Wendell) Williams; nephew, David (Katelyn) Kerr; and special friend, Sharon. Private graveside service were held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Caledonia Cemetery with Preacher Mike Hurst officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com