Teresa Disney
Teresa Disney

Knoxville - Teresa Jane Lewelling Disney - age 63 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Jessie Lewelling. Survived by husband, Dale; beloved son, Kenneth (Katie) Disney; two amazing grandchildren, Emma and Henry; brother, Ray (Cheryl) Lewelling; niece Jessie and baby Corbin; niece, Keisha (Wendell) Williams; nephew, David (Katelyn) Kerr; and special friend, Sharon. Private graveside service were held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Caledonia Cemetery with Preacher Mike Hurst officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
Caledonia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
