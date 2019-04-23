Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Teresa Feaster

Teresa Feaster- went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Louise Feaster and Joe Banks.

Member of Rogers Memorial Baptist Church.

She was employed as a CNA at NHC for fifteen years.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, Michele Banks; grandparents, Abraham and Forie Coleman Feaster, Joe and Viola Banks; Terry Johnson.

Survivors, son, Larry Feaster; mother, Barbara Johnson, John and Nita Banks, Manchester, SC,Jimmy and Darlene Banks; sisters, Janice Dunifer, Rockhill, SC, Wanda Hayes, Rockhill, SC, Vicky Banks; brothers, Lamar Johnson, Curtis Askew and children,Curtis, Jr., Meshay, and Kierra; sisters, Vanessa Askew, and son, Lee Curry III, Georgia and children, Steven and Kendra Askew, Troy and Inbar Askew, Desmond, Tony, Antone; Kym and children, Tanisha, Samuel, Chyna Mahogany and Gary, children, Rashay and Jada; aunts, Doris Feaster, Yvonne Mills; devoted friend, Tameka Porter, Caroline Wade, Jamie Middlebrook, Vanessa Woodard; nieces, nephews, cousins too numerous to name.

Special thanks to her Rogers Memorial Church family.

Family will receive friends, 5:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Rogers Memorial Baptist Church; Celebration, 6:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Michel S. E. Caldwell, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019
