Teresa G. Greer
Knoxville - Greer, Teresa G.- age 61 of Knoxville, TN, passed away at home on September 9th, 2020. Teresa was born May 18, 1959 in Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Barbara Jean Kear, and Husband, Ronald Dean Greer. She is survived by her Father, Ralph Kear; Sons, Michael, Kevin, and Chris; Grandchildren; Great-grandchild; and Siblings, Ralph Edward Kear, Wilma Effler, and Renee Cooke. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. for a 1:00 p.m. committal service at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Whispering Waters on Sunday, September 20th, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
