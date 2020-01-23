|
|
Teresa Harris Boring
Murphy, NC - Teresa Harris Boring, 62, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Maryville, Tennessee before moving to Cherokee County, North Carolina. She worked as a medical assistant and secretary in the healthcare industry. Teresa loved her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed her mission trips in Belize. She never met a stranger and left everyone with a smile. Teresa enjoyed cooking, crafting, and working in her flowers, but most of all, she loved spending time with her husband.
She was the daughter of Louie and Dixie Luttrell Harris of Maryville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Moore.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her loving husband, Ernie Boring; two sons, Barry Moore and wife, Andrea of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Isaac Boring and wife, Anne of Hiwassee Dam, North Carolina; two daughters, Amber Wills and husband, Justin of Hiwassee Dam, and Erin McFaddin and husband, Brandon of Alexander, North Carolina; a sister, Kelly White and husband, David of Maryville; a brother, Ronald Harris and wife, Chris of Maryville; six grandchildren, Christian, Jake, Savannah, Jared, Lillian, and Brody; two nieces, Cara and Caitlin; and two nephews, Britt and Chandler.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy with the Revs. Tim Dickey and Richard Roberson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5-5:50 Friday evening, January 24 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy prior to the services.
A second memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Smith Mortuary in Maryville with the Rev. Russ Cooper officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 Saturday evening, January 25 at the Smith Mortuary prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Teresa Harris Boring to the Liberty Baptist Church, 12760 Highway 294, Murphy, NC 28906.
Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements.
An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020