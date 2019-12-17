|
Teresa Hilton
Knoxville - Teresa P. Hilton, age 60, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 14th, 2019. Teresa was preceded in death by parents Ray and Geneva Godfrey, and brother Tim Godfrey and brother-in-law Butch Ledford. Survived by daughters Brandi and Matthew Drinnon, Amanda Hilton, 5 grandchildren, sisters Mary Ledford and Tina and Wesley Ellison, several nieces and nephews and many cousins. Family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:30 PM on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Heiskell United Methodist Church, 9420 Heiskell Road, Knoxville, TN 37754. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019