Teresa "Sissy" Lou Winkle
Knoxville - Teresa (Sissy) Lou Winkle age 65 of Knoxville passed away on 5/22/2020 after a long illness.
Teresa is survived by her husband Bobby Winkle, daughter Michelle Winkle (Ricky Murmann), grandchildren Curtis Winkle (Jane) and Gracie Murmann, great-grandchildren Nicholas Cassidy and Michael Winkle, sister Susie Hobby (Walt), brother Donnie Beeler (Rosie) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by mother and father Carl and Frankie Beeler, brothers Eddie and Wayne Beeler, and sister Linda Beeler.
A visitation will be held at Click Funeral Home at the Farragut Location off of Kingston Pike from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am. Burial will be 2pm at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian church cemetery in Jefferson City.
We would like to give a special thanks to Doctors and the staff at Amedisys Home Heath. In lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Young Williams Animal center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020