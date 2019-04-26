|
Teresa Lynn James
Oak Ridge, TN
Teresa Lynne Goad James passed away April 23rd at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Teresa was born July 20, 1954 in Oak Ridge, TN. It is impossible to summarize her remarkable life and the love she gave to her sons, mother, and all she touched with her spirit and wisdom. Teresa held a BA Liberal Arts/English and a MS in Planning from the University of Tennessee with highest honors. Teresa's greatest skills were exhibited in Information Technology planning. She spent years traveling the United States to support multiple companies in organizing their Information technology. She was certified as a Project Management Professional. Teresa's professional life is only a glimpse. Everyone she touched was influenced by her love and wisdom. She was a House Parent at Youth Haven in Oak Ridge; she volunteered at the Girl's Group Home, the Battered Women's Shelter, as well as assisting a nurse mid-wife. Teresa and her husband Steven moved to Ohio for her work at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (in Information Technology). While in Ohio, Teresa instructed hand drumming for women. These were amazing events. The love that was given and shared by and through Teresa was remarkable. Teresa paid attention, and every word she said to those she loved was thoughtful and purposeful. All her friends here in Tennessee and Ohio heard and loved her. Teresa James is survived by her spouse Steven McBride; her mother and step-father Shirley Miller and Harold Miller; her sons Noah Lee James and Adam Jason James; her grandchildren Slade T. James and Alex Joan James; Cheryl Beams, Teresa's sister and Billy Beams, Teresa's favorite brother-in-law. Lisa Stevens was one of her best friends. The receiving of friends will be at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge Monday, April 29 from 5 - 7 pm with a celebration of her life following at 7 pm. Teresa's burial will be at 1 pm Tuesday, April 30 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
