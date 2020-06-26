Teresa Miller Dickinson
Lenoir City - Teresa Miller Dickinson, age 90, of Lenoir City, TN passed away Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO, she moved to Nashville, TN at the age of two. Teresa graduated from St. Cecilia Academy and Andrew Jackson Business College. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, the Historical Society of Loudon County, Suburbia Club of Lenoir City, Christian Women's Club, the Loudon Council on Aging, the University of Tennessee Faculty Wives' Club, and a life-time member of the Nevada Parent Teacher Association. She was well-known for her craft-making skills and taught several courses on the topic at the Loudon Senior Center. Her work with sculpturing won 1st place at the East Tennessee Fair and she started one of the state's first neighborhood newspaper recycling programs. Teresa is best remembered by her family and those who knew her well as being a great cook and a gracious, kind person who was always ready to serve her family, friends and anyone in need. She always put others before herself and was lovingly dubbed, "an angel among us," by her husband. She was a faithful Christian who believed it was God's work that brought a boy from Oklahoma and a girl from Tennessee into marriage. She would often say, "what's the chance of that happening without it being God's will?" She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Waddell Miller and Catherine King Miller; sisters, Juanita Dearth and Marie Ridley; brother, Thomas Miller. Teresa is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Donald J. Dickinson; her daughters, Leigh Ann Hively Birdwell (Joe) and Sue Ann Hamilton. Four grandchildren and spouses, Chase Hively (Kristen), Sarah Wu (Yu-Hsiang), Alex Hamilton (fianceé Lindsey) Anthony Hamilton (Elsa); five wonderful great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Norma Mullen; niece Therese Abdulla and many other wonderful nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday June 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. The mass will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page (facebook.com/sthomaslc/). Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, City Park Drive, Lenoir City, TN, 37772. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Department of Mental and Intellectual Developmental Disabilities, 315 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN 37243. Click Funeral Home, 109 S. Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of the arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.