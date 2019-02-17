|
Teresa Nan Brown
Knoxville, TN
Teresa Nan Brown of Knoxville passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 12, 2019. Teresa was a Registered Nurse for many years and touched a lot of lives. Teresa was a fun loving and energetic person who always had a way of making everyone smile. She was a loving mother and grandmother known as TeTe. Teresa is preceded in death by her father, James Edward Brown; She is survived by her mother, Doris Ellen Saulpaw Brown of Knoxville; her daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Bryan Maner of Knoxville, Carol and Josh Duvall of Crossville; grandchildren, Ava, Ellis, and Landry; sister, Kathy Dingess; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Susan Brown, Mitch and Tammie Brown, several nieces and nephews. The family will have a mass at the Immculate Conception Church at 10 am on Saturday February 23, 2019 conducted by Father Jim Haley. There will be a celebration of life at the Bearden Banquet Hall on Sunday February 24, 2019 from 12-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019