Teresa Crowther Price, 95, passed away on April 1, 2019. She devoted her life to caring for her family, her home, and her

garden. She attended Norris United Methodist Church faithfully for over 50 years. She loved to travel and was able to see much of the world in her later years. She was known and loved for her hospitality and her concern for others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Talmadge Price; parents, William Cecil and Carrie Shrimp Crowther; sister, Caroline Crowther Miller; and two brothers, Cecil and James Crowther. She is survived by her son, James Glen Price, of Norris, TN; daughter, Kathryn C. (William) Witherow, of Huntsville, AL; granddaughter, Wendy (Rafael) Torres, grandson, William James Witherow; and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, at Norris United Methodist Church with a funeral service following at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow the funeral service at Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norris United Methodist Church. The family would like to express profound gratitude to the church friends, caregivers, and Amedisys hospice workers for their help and compassionate care.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
