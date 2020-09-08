1/1
Teresa Rose Floyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Rose Floyd

Harriman - Teresa Rose Floyd (Terri) of Harriman, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Cancer. She enjoyed life to its fullest and left this land bound life for a peaceful life with the Lord. She is now in the arms of her mother and father and mother in law and the Lord.

She is survived by her Husband of 15 years Barry N Floyd (Harriman), Brothers Art Silverstein (Beth) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Bart Silverstein of Dana Point, CA, Father in law Billy F Floyd of Flintstone, GA and Sister in Law Katie F Floyd of Flintstone, GA. And numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Carmella (Mango) and Arthur Silverstein, mother in law Gertie V Floyd, Brothers in law Bobby J Swann and David R Swann.

Terri was an avid horse lover and animal lover. She held a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with Concentration in Accounting. Her love of numbers comes in a close second to her love of horses and animals.

She will be missed by family and friends on this earth, but we all know that she will see us all once again. She will be enjoying bountiful fruits and joy in Heaven with her beloved dogs Butch, Lady, Cody, and Tuggy.

The family be receiving friends on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 1:30 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.

In Lieu of Flowers- It is requested to make a donation to St Jude Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5k Nashville for Barry's fund raising: https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/participant/15841

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Teresa Rose Floyd (Terri)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved